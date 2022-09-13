Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges regarding an Aug. 24 robbery in Bart Township.

Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Hollywood, Florida, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, endangering welfare of children and theft by unlawful taking, according to a news release Tuesday from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

A man was doing housework on his front porch when a white/silver BMW SUV pulled up to the end of his driveway, the release said. The man approached the vehicle and the driver, identified as Roland, told the man that he was out of gas and needed cash to get home. Roland also offered the man gold for cash, the release said.

The man offered Roland $5 as he saw a visibly upset child in the front passenger seat. As the man put the money back in his pocket, a middle-aged woman in the backseat pulled out a gun and demanded the rest of the money and the watch, the release said.

Video footage from a nearby home and a gas station where a similar robbery happened showed registration of a vehicle that matched that of the description given by the man, the release said. A query of the vehicle showed Roland as the registered owner.

Roland is still wanted by police, and the woman has yet to be identified, the release said.

If anyone has information regarding Roland’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650.