Charges have filed against a Chester County man who was shot in East Earl Township in February when U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him on multiple arrest warrants.

Zachary Robert Gilbaugh, 38, faces seven counts of aggravated assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to a criminal docket filed Tuesday.

The district attorney's office previously charged Gilbaugh in the days following the incident with two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the search warrant that turned violent on Feb. 1 when U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him on warrants for multiple offenses, including some committed against a Berks County woman, according to East Earl Township police.

Police arrived at the Union Grove Road house early that morning found Gilbaugh in “a crawlspace-like area” in the basement, according to the news release.

During the arrest attempt, Gilbaugh threw cement bricks at officers and threatened them with a blowtorch, prompting officers to respond with Tasers and other nonlethal ammunition, according to previous reports.

Gilbaugh then emerged from the house with a circular saw blade and the blowtorch, according to law enforcement. He dropped the saw blade as he got into a minivan. Gilbaugh then drove the van forward, nearly hitting two uniformed officers, according to law enforcement. It was then that officers fired at Gilbaugh, hitting him multiple times.

Gilbaugh was in stable condition in an intensive care unit after the shooting. A spokesman with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Gilbaugh is currently in Berks County Prison.

The docket filed Tuesday does not have a time and date listed for a preliminary arraignment or preliminary hearing, or an attorney who is representing him.