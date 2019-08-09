Two men and a woman have been charged with stealing various items, including bank cards, from four vehicles in April, Manheim Township police said.

The bank cards were used to make nearly $40 worth of purchases before being turned down when two of the thieves tried to make a $3,390 purchase, police said.

In all, more than $1,600 worth of items were stolen from vehicles in the 600 block of Paxton Place, the 100 block of Pulte Road and the 2800 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

Charged are:

• Noemi Justina Colon, 32, of Columbia, charged Wednesday with four counts each of access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, theft from vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a vehicle. She surrendered Thursday and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

• Miguel Anthony Alvarado, 32, of Reading, charged Aug. 1 with four counts each of access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, theft from vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a vehicle. He remained at large Thursday.

• Jesus Emilio Rondon, 27, homeless, charged July 12 with four counts each theft from vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a vehicle. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Anyone with information about Alvarado is asked to call police at 717-569-6401.