Three people were charged with drug dealing after police found them with methamphetamine, marijuana and cash Tuesday in Mount Joy Township, according to police.
The trio were arrested shortly after they pulled into Turkey Hill, 2395 S. Market St., about 1:30 a.m.
A Northwest Regional police officer went to talk to the driver and saw a passenger laying on baggies like those used to package drugs, according to court documents.
A search found nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, nearly 1 ounce of marijuana, a scale, packaging materials and $1,828, police said.
Lindsay A. McShane, 29, of Harrisburg, the driver, was charged with possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Crista L. Garner, 33, of the 600 block of North Second Street, Elizabethtown, was charged with possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Bruce Lee Smith, 32, of the first block of Brown Street, Elizabethtown, was charged with possessing methamphetamine and marijuana.
All were being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.