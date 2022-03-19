Concern about transparency and access so the public can provide timely input have been raised in the wake of changes in both the frequency of and approach to meetings of the Hempfield School Board.

At its December reorganization meeting, where two new school board members took their positions for the first time, the board voted 8-1 – with board member Linda S. Johnston the sole opposing vote – to have three instead of six monthly meetings.

The full board meeting was cut from twice a month to once a month, with school board president Grant Keener saying holding two meetings was not the most efficient way to conduct business. Committee meetings were cut from four a month to two a month, with material involving two committees coming up at each meeting.

Along with that formal change came a change in meeting approach championed by Keener, who has served on the board for three years and was elected its president for the first time at the December meeting.

“We reserve the right to take action at any time,” Keener said.

Because of these changes, an ongoing and controversial policy discussion regarding accommodations for transgender athletes has occurred at a lengthy meeting that had been designated for the building and grounds committee. In addition, the board approved the district’s 2022-23 preliminary budget during a committee meeting, a break from the past practice of holding budget votes during full board meetings.

These situations have prompted expressions of concern from parents, a school board member and, when contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline, a lawyer with expertise in public meetings law.

With the introduction of a new board schedule and an awareness that important issues – sometimes unrelated to the committee work at hand – may come up, school board member Jim Maurer said that a majority of the board is showing up to all committee meetings when normally only those on the committee were in attendance.

In relation to discussion about a transgender athlete policy in specific, Maurer issued a statement critical of the board.

"Making policy decisions, in an unrelated committee meeting, may undermine the public confidence in the board’s commitment to transparency," he wrote in the statement.

Hempfield taxpayer and activist Jamie Beth Cohen has also expressed concern about the changes. Cohen removed her students from the district at the start of the 2021-22 school year because she didn’t feel comfortable with its COVID-19 protocols.

“Combining two meetings, two committee meetings .. right there – 50% of the public comment time is gone. So again, is that legal? Sure. Is it good for the community? No,” Cohen said.

“Another issue which we've seen several times recently is because you're combining two committees, you're lengthening the meeting, and we're seeing the most controversial topics put at the end of those agendas,” she said. “There's a concern that that's meant to stifle transparency.”

Here’s a look at what’s happened, as well as responses from Keener, Maurer and Melissa Melewsky, media law attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

Budget vote at policy meeting

At a Feb. 16 policy and legal/education and programs committee meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve the district’s 2022-23 preliminary budget with a 2% real estate tax increase.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education requires school districts to adopt a preliminary budget by Feb. 16 to provide time for public input and changes before final budget approval in June.

Standing committee meetings are normally meant for discussion, according to district spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass, and past practice at Hempfield has been to take budget votes at full meetings of the board. In fact, district committee meeting minutes indicate that policy, personnel and legal committee meetings are to provide “the board with a venue to fully vet policies, discuss personnel issues, and address legal matters of concern.”

The preliminary budget was listed on the committee meeting agenda prior to the meeting.

Keener: The board held its policy committee meeting a day early to comply with the department’s Feb. 16 deadline.

“Keep in mind, a preliminary budget is that …. I know that there was a tax increase in the preliminary budget. I would be surprised if that would be the same increase in the final budget.”

Most budget conversations will happen during the finance/building and grounds meetings with updates at the full board meetings, he said.

Melewsky: Discussing and even voting on the budget at a committee meeting is not in conflict with the state’s open meetings law “as long as the meeting was properly advertised, open to the public and had an accurate agenda provided at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. The Sunshine Act requires agencies to list all issues to be discussed or acted upon on the agenda and release the agenda at least 24 hours before the meeting, and any issues not listed on the agenda are generally prohibited from being voted on absent some rare circumstances. If the tax issue was not on the agenda, that’s a potential Sunshine Act issue.

However, she said, “it may be bad policy to handle tax issues at meetings where people do not expect that kind of issue to be addressed. Folks won’t necessarily attend a committee meeting or check its agenda for a tax issue if the agency doesn’t typically address that kind of issue during the committee meetings. If the public has come to rely on the agency to limit committee meetings to certain subjects, acting on issues outside the norm is not in the public interest since the public will likely not be informed about or ready to act on the issue in a timely manner.”

Discussing policy at buildings and grounds meeting

At a Jan. 25 buildings and grounds meeting, the board continued discussion about crafting new language for its athletic participation policy to address athletes who are transgender. This discussion began in April 2021 and has attracted attention and controversy ever since.

Discussion of the policy was noted on the agenda

Keener: “We reserve the right to take action at any time.”

Maurer: “It makes it harder for both the board members and the public to follow along with issues because now every meeting including committee meetings are important and I’m afraid that the community might miss something and not realize how important each meeting is now.”

Maurer was referring to this practice in a statement concerning transparency that he asked to be added to the minutes of the Jan. 25 building and grounds meeting.

Melewsky: As long as it's on the agenda, the board has not violated any law by holding a discussion, she said, “but that doesn't mean it's the right thing to do either, from a public policy perspective. The goal of the Sunshine Act, and the agenda requirement, is to allow people to have some expectation about what’s to be discussed. If you put something completely unrelated to grounds on the grounds agenda who would think to look there? That's the functional equivalent of not providing information on it …. The people who would normally look for it in the normal place wouldn't do that. If they're going to do something like that, they're going to use the meetings for more than the committee's general business. They need to be upfront about that … I don't know what their intent is. But if the effect of this action is to decrease public involvement, that's a Sunshine Act problem, even if it's not a violation of the law.”