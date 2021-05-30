An East Petersburg intersection where a brother and sister were killed in a fiery crash last week has been a hazardous problem for years, according to a nearby resident.

Jim Arnold, who has lived at the southwest corner of Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72) for the past 33 years, said Saturday he’s never seen a crash like the one that killed Brandie Kasper, 21, and her brother Lenny Kasper, 18, both of Mount Joy, on May 22.

“It’s always been dangerous,” Arnold said of the intersection where he and his wife have lived since 1988. “I hope PennDOT and the borough are cognizant of the problems that are here and that they do something about it.”

Though the Kaspers are the only fatalities Arnold can recall, he said he’s seen countless collisions at the intersection over the decades, including several that have damaged his home and lawn.

On one occasion, two vehicles collided into one another, causing a van to careen off the road and onto Arnold’s yard, striking the corner of his garage, he said.

“The sign on the back (of the van) said, ‘How’s my driving?’ ” said Arnold, 81.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Crash Information Tool shows there have been 62 crashes at or near the intersection between 2001 and 2020 — a rate of more than three per year during that period.

All five crashes at the intersection between 2016 and 2020 were “angle” crashes, which PennDOT defines as “a crash in which two vehicles on opposite roadways collide at a point of junction,” such as an intersection, according to a five-year crash report. Four of those crashes resulted in at least seven injuries, though no fatalities were listed.

Arnold agreed with comments the Kaspers’ father, Len Kasper, made to LNP | LancasterOnline last week when he said the traffic light at the intersection didn’t have a long enough delay before changing colors.

“The yellow caution light is too quick,” Arnold said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police, who are investigating the crash, have not stated who or what may have caused the collision, though the Kaspers’ father said the lack of a 3-second delay before the signal for north and southbound traffic switched over for east and westbound traffic was at least partially to blame.

Other hazards perceived

Arnold said the intersection has other issues as well.

Located on a path that leads from other municipalities like Manheim, Cornwall and Lebanon, Arnold said the junction serves as a magnet for speeders and large commercial vehicles making their way south to Lancaster city. Arnold said he can count more than two dozen car carriers, dump trucks and other large vehicles on Route 72 pass the junction every half hour.

Arnold said the drop from 45 mph to 25 mph for southbound traffic along Route 72 comes too quickly, and large vehicles like tractor-trailers or the car carrier that collided with the Kaspers’ vehicle are often unable to stop in time.

“What happens is the green light turns to red so fast that by the time they stop they’re almost through the intersection,” he said.

Some large vehicles simply blow their horns as they pass through the red light, unable to safely stop on time, Arnold said.

“When we’re sleeping at night we’ll hear them blowing horns,” he said.

Arnold also said that a home in the northeast corner of the intersection produces a blind spot for westbound traffic along Graystone Road — the same direction the Kasper siblings where heading.

The longtime resident suggested that the intersection’s yellow light be extended, as well as adding a longer delay before the signal changes. He also suggested installing a blinking caution light for southbound traffic along Route 72 to remind motorists to slow down.

Requests for comment from Northern Lancaster County Regional police and East Petersburg Borough, which maintains the traffic light, were not immediately returned.

The Kasper siblings were headed west along Graystone Road at around 9 p.m. May 22 when they were struck by a car-hauling tractor-trailer headed south on Route 72.

“We heard a real thunder and banging from the accident,” Arnold said.

The crash caused the Kaspers’ vehicle to ignite, killing them both.

“We saw a ball of fire through our blinds,” Arnold said.

The explosion was large enough to singe grass, trees and other foliage on Arnold’s property, as well as melt his address post.

The Kasper family will hold a private funeral service for the siblings next week.