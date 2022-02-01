More than 500 School District of Lancaster students could move to a different school in the 2022-23 academic year with a proposed change to the district’s elementary and middle school boundaries.

At a Tuesday night board meeting, Drew Schenk, assistant director of business operations in the district, presented recommendations to balance class sizes and optimize building usage through the rezoning of as few students as possible.

The next phase of the process will be gathering community feedback which includes direct and online communications with families that would be affected, as well as in-person and virtual forums. A final vote on the proposal’s adoption for the next school year is expected to come in March or April.

In 2018, the district commissioned the WXY Studio of New York for an original study, which was completed and presented to the board just a few days before COVID-19 shut down schools in March 2020. WXY Studio consultants reevaluated the study following a sharp decline in enrollment prompted by the pandemic.

Since October 2021, the Lancaster city district has lost 175 students at the elementary school level and 136 at the middle school level. From 2019 to 2020, enrollment dropped from 11,080 to 10,880 – the lowest district enrollment and largest drop since 2012.

Prior to the 2018-19 study, the district had not comprehensively reviewed its boundaries since the 1980s.

On Tuesday night, Schenk presented estimates that rezoning the district would move 392 K-4 students to different elementary schools and 116 students in grades 5-7 to a different middle school.

An interactive map showing proposed boundary changes for the 2022-23 school year is available at lanc.news/sdl_maps.

One of the largest changes would come to Wharton Elementary School, which would absorb a large chunk of the Smith-Wade-El Elementary School zone and part of the Martin School zone. This, in part, would come if the Dual Language Immersion program is eliminated from Wharton, leaving vacant classroom space, Schenk told LNP | LancasterOnline prior to the meeting.

Board member Molly Henderson asked how the district would help students with the transition to an unfamiliar school. Superintendent Damaris Rau said building principals already welcome new students throughout the summer through orientation and other social activities.

Only 4.7% of the district’s students would have to transition to a new school if the proposal is adopted.

The small change, however, brings all but two of the district’s 13 elementary schools and two of its five middle schools to optimal building usage, according to the study. Martin, a K-8 building, is counted separately as an elementary and middle school in this assessment. This means enrollment at most buildings should be around 80%-90% of its capacity.

Wharton, for example, would increase its building utilization from 66% to 91%. Martin K-5, on the other hand, is expected to decrease from 109% to 96% of its capacity.

Shifting students throughout the districts will not significantly change the demographic make-up of each building, Schenk assured the board. The School District of Lancaster is known as the largest and most economically diverse district in Lancaster County – 62% of students are Hispanic and 16% are Black, according to district data.

Adoption of the proposal would also remove use of modular classrooms (classroom structures built outside of the building) and move more students to within walking zones for their school.

At the elementary level, a walk zone is anywhere within 1.5 miles of the school and, at the middle school level, it is anywhere within 2 miles of the school. Students outside of those distances are bused to school.

“This is good for all kids, for all teachers, for all families, and I’m really excited about that,” said board member Mara McGrann, adding that she is happy to remove modular classrooms which “have no place in any district.”