A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Lancaster County Monday morning, with the chance of snow and cold temperatures in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

"Isolated heavy snow showers and brief squalls are possible today," the outlook said, adding that northwest of the I-81 corridor, north of Lancaster County, is most-likely to be impacted.

There is a 30% chance of snow for Lancaster County, according to NWS.

The outlook was issued for Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster counties.

A cold Monday is in store for central PA. Today's highs will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal, and many locations could set a new record cold maximum temperature. Fortunately, milder weather is on the way and this is likely to be the coldest day we see until next winter. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/h8Z23qb47L — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 28, 2022

Today will be a high around 34, with winds around 14 to 24 mph, according to NWS.

Temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week, with a high of 70 expected on Thursday.