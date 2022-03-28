032822-weather
Photo courtesy of AccuWeather

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Lancaster County Monday morning, with the chance of snow and cold temperatures in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

"Isolated heavy snow showers and brief squalls are possible today," the outlook said, adding that northwest of the I-81 corridor, north of Lancaster County, is most-likely to be impacted. 

There is a 30% chance of snow for Lancaster County, according to NWS. 

The outlook was issued for Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster counties. 

Today will be a high around 34, with winds around 14 to 24 mph, according to NWS. 

Temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week, with a high of 70 expected on Thursday. 

