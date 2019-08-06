Thunderstorms could move into Lancaster County this afternoon and will likely stick around until Wednesday.
There's a 40% chance of rain today, with a chance of isolated showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
After 2 p.m., thunderstorms are likely, and will hang around into the evening.
Today's high will be 88, dropping down to a low of 70 tonight.
Wednesday is similar, with a 60% chance of rain and a high temp of 88.
After the back-to-back rainfall, the rest of the week should be moderately sunny, with less than a 10% chance of rain through the weekend.