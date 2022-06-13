Though a washout isn't expected this week, the threat of rain or thunderstorms will linger in Lancaster County every day this week.

Friday is the only day this week that doesn't carry a risk of rain, according to National Weather Service in State College.

The threat of rain will do little to bring down temperatures − in fact, highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected this week. The lows each night are only expected to drop to the upper 60s.

Here's a look at this week's forecast, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with patchy fog and a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m. High: 87

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, a 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m. High: 85

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers. High: 88

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers. Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, a 50% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 86

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers before 2 a.m. Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 89

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 64