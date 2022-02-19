After a blustery but sunny Friday, Saturday’s weather could see snow showers and more windy conditions.

The National Weather Service recorded a gust of 51 mph shortly at 5:53 a.m. Friday at Lancaster Airport. The winds caused power outages affecting at least 1,400 PPL customers across the county, though by Friday evening, only a handful of customers remained without power.

Strong winds also helped spread fire in an East Drumore Township hoop barn Friday morning.

Millersville University’s Weather Information Center and the National Weather service were calling for midday snow showers. AccuWeather forecast flurries.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be in the low to mid 40s, with increasing clouds. Winds of 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 48 are expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to dip to around 15, with winds decreasing to around 6-11 mph, but with stronger gusts possible.

Winds should die down Sunday and the day will be sunny with a high near 40. Sunday night’s low is expected to be around 28.

Monday should be milder, with forecasters calling for a potential high of 60.