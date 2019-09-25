In the past three days, TSA agents at Harrisburg International Airport have confiscated two guns from passengers.

Most recently, a Chambersburg man was caught with a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his backpack while entering a security checkpoint on Wednesday morning, according to Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

This is the fourth gun confiscated in 2019, Farbstein said. In 2018, TSA officers detected six guns at the airport.

Earlier in the week, on September 23, a man from Salt Lake City, Utah, was also caught with a handgun and a "stash of ammunition" in his carry-on bag, Farbstein said.

The Utah resident had an unloaded 9mm handgun, two magizines, loaded with 14 bullets each, and a box of 50 additional bullets, all in his carrry-on bag, TSA officers said. He was caught when he was entering the x-ray machine.

Both men were cited with weapons charges by the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police.

"A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100," Farbstein said.

Nationwide, 4,239 firearms were detected in carry-on bags in 2018, according to Farbstein. And of them, 86% were loaded.

Even people who have a concealed firearm permit are not allowed to take have a firearm in their carry-on.

People are allowed to travel with firearms, but the gun must be in a checked bag, unloaded, in a hard-shell case, locked and packed away from ammo, according to the TSA.