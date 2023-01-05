A relative political newcomer to Lancaster County politics pulled out a strong showing Wednesday night in the Lancaster County Republican Party’s first two straw polls for endorsements in the 2023 municipal primary.

In a head-to-head showing for clerk of courts, the only contested row office among Republicans, former Lancaster city police officer and dog daycare owner Nicky Woods trounced incumbent Mary Anater among Manheim Township committee members, 31-5, but lost to Anater among Penn Manor members, 15-17.

The local committees met jointly at the Manheim Township municipal building to hear speeches and ask questions of the two clerk of courts hopefuls and eight candidates for the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Republican candidates seeking an endorsement from the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for other offices have no GOP opponents.

Woods chairs the Elizabethtown Area Republican Committee, after being elected to the committee last year. Every two years, Republican primary voters have the chance to elect committee people, traditionally a man and a woman, to serve their voting precinct. Committee people assist political campaigns, recruit and vet local candidates for offices and make endorsements.

Anater, an attorney, took over the clerk of courts office in 2022 after winning the endorsement for clerk of courts in 2021, and later, the general election.

In a text message Thursday, Anater expressed some disappointment in the results.

“At this point, I am aware of some falsehoods that are being circulated which could explain some of the results last evening,” Anater said. “I believe the truth is important, so I will make certain to address the issues I learned about from the first straw poll, as I continue this process.”

When asked to elaborate, Anater said other county Republicans were misrepresenting details about reports from the district attorney that the clerk of courts’ office had failed to process the necessary paperwork in cases in which a judge revokes an individual’s driver’s license.

In October, Anater acknowledged her office had indeed not sent the paperwork in a timely manner on multiple occasions, and said she had identified and corrected the issue. Anater claimed, in addressing the issue, that she found evidence the same license revocation forms were missed or processed late by her predecessors, going back to 2013.

That includes the tenure of Jacquelyn Pfursich and Commissioner Parsons, who left the office after being elected commissioner in 2015. Pfursich succeeded Parsons as clerk of courts, leaving the office in 2021 to become county solicitor.

At the time, Parsons strongly denied Anater’s allegation, saying the office was repeatedly audited by state officials and never had any reported incidents of failing to submit the paperwork needed for license revocations. “Unfortunately, rather than taking responsibility, she blames others,” Parsons said in October.

Woods did not respond to a phone call from LNP | LancasterOnline regarding the straw poll results.

County court races and what’s next

For three open seats on the Court of Common Pleas bench, first assistant district attorney Todd Brown won 44 votes, attorney Christina Parsons, wife of county Commissioner Josh Parsons, won 43 and county court Judge Karen Maisano, who was appointed to the bench in July, took in 30 votes.

Of the remaining endorsement-seeking Republican candidates for county judge, Shawn McLaughlin garnered 28 votes; Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman, 21; county court Judge Shawn Long, also appointed last year, 18; personal injury attorney Ted Kennett, 14; and Magisterial District Judge Randall Miller, 1.

Full results of the straw polls were posted on the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s website Thursday morning.

All 17 of the county’s local Republican committees are expected to conduct straw polls in coming weeks.

The straw polls do not count toward candidates actually winning the county Republican committee’s endorsement. That happens at its convention in February, when members take a final vote on each office.

But the straw polls are a valuable snapshot for candidates to gauge their support in different parts of the county ahead of the Republican endorsement convention, slated for Feb. 14.

Penn Manor and Manheim Township are among the larger and most influential county committees in Republican party politics, according to people familiar with the process.

Party endorsements don’t always translate to victory in a primary election, but they tend to carry outsize importance for candidates in off-year municipal and countywide races, when turnout tends to be low and more of the electorate is composed of voters active with their party.