If you’ve noticed folding chairs near bus stops around the county, you’re not alone.

At various Red Rose Transit Authority bus stops, someone has anonymously placed folding chairs to provide riders with a more “dignified and comfortable experience,” according to a sign posted on the chairs.

It is not immediately clear who placed the chairs at the stops or how many there are at bus stops throughout the county.

Despite the good intentions of the chairs, RRTA does not recommend that riders use them, according to Jennifer Boley, RRTA’s marketing manager.

With over 1,650 bus stops in Lancaster County, Boley said in an email that adding more shelters and benches to the stops would be “hard to attain.”

Boley said while RRTA understands the chairs are meant to be “helpful,” the placement raises concerns for the safety of riders. Since the chairs are not secure, they may “blow into oncoming traffic, fall over… or impact private property that [RRTA] has been questioned about,” Boley wrote.

The chairs could also get in the way of pedestrians walking on sidewalks and the ability for buses to deploy their ramps for those with disabilities, Boley wrote.

“RRTA is aware and concerned at the idea of chairs being placed at some RRTA bus stop signs along bus routes and we have no clue of who is placing them there,” Boley said.