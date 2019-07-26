Universal Health Services, a Philadelphia area company that is a partner at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, said Thursday that it agreed to pay $127 million to settle a long-running civil investigation into billing practices at about 30 of its psychiatric facilities, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The investigation targeted facilities before the July 2018 opening of the 126-bed Lancaster hospital near Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is an equal partner with Universal Health Services in the hospital.

In a statement, Universal Health Services said criminal investigations of the company, underway at least since 2015, had been closed. No charges were filed, the company said.

The civil agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous state attorneys general offices won't be final until a definitive agreement is reached and approved by authorities.

The company had denied wrongdoing.

United Health Services, which had net income of $238 million on revenue of $2.9 billion in the three months ended June 30, owns 26 acute-care hospitals and 288 behavioral-health facilities.