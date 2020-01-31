When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Chad Henne will become the sixth player from an L-L League school to participate in the big game.
Henne, who is a Wilson grad, is the Chiefs backup quarterback.
Two other Wilson grads, Kerry Collins and John Gilmore, also played in Super Bowls.
Collins, a quarterback who graduated from Penn State, played for the New York Giants in their Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV.
Gilmore, a tight end, was a member of the Chicago Bears team that lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Super XLI.
Fullback Dan Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.
Quarterback Frank Reich, a Cedar Crest alum, played for the Buffalo Bills teams that went to four straight Super Bowls in the '90s.
Reich was also the Eagles offensive coordinator when the Birds beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
And Doug Dennison, who actually graduated from McCaskey before the L-L League existed, played in two Super Bowls in the late '70s for the Dallas Cowboys. The running back, who played college ball at Kutztown, was on teams that were 1-1 in the Super Bowl. The Cowboys beat Denver and lost to Pittsburgh while Dennison was in Dallas.