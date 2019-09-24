At Tuesday’s “demolition ceremony” at Ewell Plaza, Lancaster Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen led the assembled officials, company representatives and community leaders in a brief chant of “Tear it down! Tear it down!”

“It” was the vacant complex between the Holiday Inn Lancaster and 101NQ, which will be razed in coming months.

In its place will rise the 300-space Christian Street Garage. The lower two floors will provide space for the Lancaster Public Library.

Construction is to start early next year and wrap up in mid- to late 2021. The work is budgeted at $28 million, plus a little over $1 million for an adjacent retail building, whose roof will serve as a veranda or balcony for the Holiday Inn Lancaster.

The undertaking is “the last piece of revitalization” for the square, Cohen said, and one that will create “lifelong positive impact.”

It's a milestone for the city, Mayor Danene Sorace said.

“I feel like this is the last piece in a puzzle that we have been working on for, well, literally decades.”

Building on momentum

Known as Lancaster Square until its recent renaming, the block was the product of a failed urban revitalization project undertaken half a century ago.

Today, its reshaping is well under way. Anchoring its north side is the Holiday Inn, refurbished for $16 million by Meeder Development and rebranded. At the other end, work is wrapping up on 101NQ, Zamagias Properties’ $30 million mixed-use development at the former Bulova Building.

The architects of the old Lancaster Square were trying to jump-start momentum, Sorace said. This time around, Ewell Plaza is building on the momentum that’s evident “all around us,” she said.

The garage is intended to provide parking for visitors and employees at the square, particularly 101NQ. The library was not originally envisioned: A private development group proposed it after Sorace, taking office in January 2018, called for hitting “pause” on the planning process.

The group consisted of Meeder, Benchmark Construction and Hammel Associates Architects. Meeder’s principals, John Meeder and Sam Wilsker, owned the property through a separate company.

The “pause” made stakeholders nervous, Sorace acknowledged, but look at the outcome, she said: The project now features an inclusive, welcoming public resource that serves the whole community.

“It is so important to me that downtown is a place for everyone, and the library is a symbol of that,” she said.

Reasons for library move

The library is moving because of costly problems at its existing location a block to the east, at 125 N. Duke St. Those problems include a leaky roof and basement mold. Library leaders have not indicated what they plan to do with the old site.

The garage and library were originally envisioned as a “turnkey” project, with the developers building then selling it. However, financial and regulatory complications with that approach led it to become a public project spearheaded by the authority. In April, the authority acquired the site from Meeder and Wilsker for $1.15 million.

The authority elected to retain Hammel as architect and Benchmark as “construction manager at risk.” The arrangement makes Benchmark financially liable should there be cost overruns. The same approach was used with Wagman Construction to build the North Queen Street Garage, said Randy Patterson, who was city director of economic development and neighborhood revitalization until retiring in June.

When the garage idea became public, skeptics questioned whether another downtown parking facility was needed. But Patterson and Cohen say it is, and that the data shows that overall downtown development is starting to test the limits of the authority’s parking capacity.

Funding for project

The authority is issuing $29 million in bonds for the project. Revenue to pay debt service will come from the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone program, a state program begun in 2013. It was authored by Lloyd Smucker, then a state senator, now in Congress.

The CRIZ allows increased tax revenue resulting from a development project — primarily the state taxes — to be refunded and used to pay the project’s debt service.

In this case, the money will come primarily from 101NQ. Once it’s completed and fully occupied, its tenants are expected to generate up to $2 million a year, sufficient to cover the authority’s payments.

CRIZ funding helped the 101NQ project, and with debt service on the Holiday Inn acquisition. It will also help fund the city’s overhaul of the public square, tentatively budgeted at $2.5 million.

Construction of the portion around the perimeter of 101NQ is scheduled to wrap up next week, deputy public works director Cindy McCormick said. Work on the bulk of the square is expected to start in late 2020 and finish the following year,

The overhaul of the block was the “cornerstone” of Lancaster’s vision for the CRIZ when it applied to join the program upon its inception in 2013, said Patterson, who remains the city CRIZ Authority’s acting executive director.

101NQ’s announced tenants include software and consulting firm Cargas Systems, slated to move in this fall, and LNP Media Group.