One of the first completed parts of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s $182.5 million expansion and renovation at its Duke Street hospital is an update of its dining options.

Unveiled during a public event Thursday, Central Table Eatery features a variety of food stations, including ones offering pizza, salads, sandwiches and burgers. It is open to hospital staff, visitors and the general public from 2 to 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Central Table occupies a spot directly above the former cafeteria, and represents a step away from the traditional cafeteria set-up, both in atmosphere and offerings.

“This is not a cafeteria. This is an eatery, 100%,” said Nick Del Valle, the hospital’s director of food service. “Each station is its own destination focusing on hyper-local (food sources) and sustainability with wellness in mind.”

Thursday saw the debut of seating areas with room for 175 people and four new food stations, including a market area with grab-and-go sandwiches, snacks and drinks. A month ago, a station opened that serves coffee and baked goods.

When it is fully complete in January, Central Table Eatery will offer seating for 470, including room for 80 outside. And there will eventually be a total of 12 stations offering a variety of food.

At Central Table Eatery, high-topped tables, counter seats, booths and dining areas are arrayed in and around sleek food counters where customers can order at kiosks and watch their food being prepared.

“What we’re really trying to accomplish here is to create a place of respite,” John Herman, CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said during a short ceremony before an open house. “It’s great that we’re able to offer this space to our staff so that they can have that opportunity to rejuvenate … (and) to our patients and visitors who many times are going through very difficult times in their lives.” The eatery is also open to the public.

While the establishment of Central Table Eatery is part of the renovation and expansion project, at its heart is work to create a larger, state-of-the-art emergency department with a new entrance.

Herman said the next milestone in the renovation/expansion project will come in October when the 40,000-square-foot expansion will wrap up on Duke Street, and the new emergency department entrance will open there.

Once that’s done, Herman said attention will shift to renovating the hospital’s existing emergency department over the course of the next 18 months. When everything is finished sometime in spring 2024, the emergency department will have nearly doubled its capacity, will have 95 beds and be able to treat 140,000 patients annually.

LGH expansion/renovation Late 2020: Beginning of work May 5: Central Table Eatery opens inside Lancaster General Hospital October 2022: Expansion finishes, new emergency department entrance opens on Duke Street. January 2023: Full completion of Central Table Eatery. Spring 2024: Completion of renovation work, project complete.