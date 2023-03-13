Police departments in Lancaster County and across central Pennsylvania are promoting the "Decide to Ride" initiative to encourage people to enjoy alcohol safely on St. Patrick's Day.

Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber teamed up to create the campaign, which offers 400 $15-Uber coupons available to those who need a ride from noon Friday until noon Saturday.

Pennsylvanians who scan the QR code below or enter the code "r1Nt9RdFovG" in the app. The voucher will get riders a pick up or drop off in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

Police departments in Lancaster County are distributing flyers for the program at local bars ahead of the holiday. The program was also offered on Thanksgiving, Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and New Year's Eve. New Year's Eve was the most popular with 551 rides, 237 coming from Lancaster alone.