Police departments in Lancaster County and elsewhere in central Pennsylvania are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber and Anheuser-Busch to help residents ring in the new year safely.

The Decide to Ride program gives $15 Uber vouchers to deter drinking and driving. Agencies in York, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are also participating.

The incentive will begin on Friday and end on Monday, Jan. 2.

Participants can scan a QR code or enter “rnzmoZdwRgK” in the Uber app. The voucher is good for one ride.