Lancaster Central Market is still open to the public this week, though there are a few changes to the hours of operation.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Recently, the Central Market's Facebook page has asked for 7 to 8 a.m. to be reserved for the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.

It will be closed this Saturday, March 28.

Here are the stands that will still be open this week, as of Tuesday.

A market team member will stand at the entrances to ensure that only a certain amount of people are allowed in at any given time.

The team at the market encouraged people to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines on social distancing, handwashing and consumer etiquette, according to a press release.

Several stands are offering delivery, pickup and shipping.

