Penn Manor School District has extended online learning for Central Manor Elementary school after the school district received "additional information" about COVID-19 cases in the Central Manor community, Penn Manor superintendent Mike Leichliter said in a release on Saturday.

The elementary school will continue online learning from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, after initially planning on going back to in-person classes that week.

The students went to online learning on Friday, Nov. 13 after an probable COVID-19 case was discovered there, LNP | LancasterOnline reported on Friday.

Leichliter said the school now plans to return to in-person learning on Nov. 23.

"We will update community members regarding those plans later in the week of November 16," he said in the release.

"During the closure, we expect students to act responsibly by practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and monitoring their health," Leichliter added.

