Central Bucks School District closed five schools on Friday, saying members from the community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in another state, according to a letter to the community on the school district's webiste.

Superintendent John Kopicki wrote that he was informed on Thursday night from the director of the Bucks County Health Department, Dr. David Damsker, and Dr. Sharon Watkins, an epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"At this moment, we understand that these Central Bucks community members have had contact with Butler Elementary School, Titus Elementary School, Tamanend Middle School, Tohickon Middle School and Central Bucks South High School," Kopicki wrote in the update on cbsd.org.

Those five schools were closed on Friday, "to perform deep cleaning of all impacted facilities," Kopicki said.

According to the state Department of Health, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday, the CDC said a total of 99 cases in 13 states have been reported in the United States.

Additional updates will be shared when the district knows more information, Kopicki said.