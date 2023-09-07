Centerville Road construction
Motorists exiting Rt. 30 turn onto Centerville Road, in East Hempfield Township, Tuesday, March 29, 2023.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Construction scheduled to take place at the Route 30-Centerville Road interchange has been postponed until Monday due to rain in the forecast for Thursday night.

Drivers should avoid the Route 30-Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township Monday night due to delays expected to result from the road work.

Starting at 7 p.m., crews will be installing underground pipes, according to the state Department of Transportation. Centerville Road will be a single lane between the eastbound and westbound ramps onto Route 30. Both ramps will remain open. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday.

The work is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.

