Bridge work at the Centerville Road exit of Route 30 will require nighttime lane closures next week.

From Monday through Thursday, westbound Route 30 will have nightly traffic restrictions, according to the state Department of Transportation. Crews will be working on the deck of a new bridge over Route 30 between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Work is weather permitting.

Workers had planned to install bridge beams on Route 30 Friday night, which would have required rolling stops. That work has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The new bridge is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which is scheduled to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.