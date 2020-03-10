More than 800 census-taking jobs in Lancaster County remain unfilled.

The jobs, which will require census takers to visit homes and record data with an electronic device, pay between $16.50 and $21.50 plus mileage, according to Leslie Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s in addition to paid training.

“We still need more applicants,” she said. “If you have more than one language we would love for you to apply.”

Once census-taking begins, census workers will be on-the-clock and visiting homes between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week, she said. Wright added that hours are flexible and can easily be worked in conjunction with another job.

Applications can be submitted at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Census takers will visit college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others living among large groups of people in April. From May through July, census takers will visit homes of people who haven’t responded to the earlier mailings.

An online portal also will exist so that census data can be submitted through the internet, Wright said. It 's expected to go live on Thursday.

Wright added that it likely will be the easiest way for residents to respond, especially due to ongoing concerns with the spread of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.

“It’s faster, it is a cost-saver but right now, given the situation, it does make it a healthy choice," she said of online submissions.

Census takers will be wearing badges showing their pictures, as well as the census logo, Wright said. Anyone who does not fit that description should be reported to the bureau, she said.

She also warned against fraudulent documents that may be circulated online or through the mail. Documents will not request Social Security or credit card numbers, she said.

They also will not be addressed to individuals but instead specific addresses.

“It’s very basic questions, and very easy to complete,” Wright said.