Recruiting has begun for hundreds of temporary positions the U.S. Census Bureau needs to fill in Lancaster County.
Dennis Headington went to a recruiting event Wednesday at Eastern Lancaster County Library.
The 80-year-old Lititz resident said he went door-to-door as a census taker a decade ago and enjoyed talking to people.
“I want to do it again,” he said.
Retirees like Headington are a key group that the census is hoping to interest in the jobs, along with college students and even people who have other jobs, according to Juan Valencia, census partnership specialist for Lancaster County.
A variety of jobs are available, he said, and they offer a lot of flexibility.
How many jobs?
The Census Bureau is looking for about 1,300 more applicants in Lancaster County, Valencia said.
What kind of jobs?
Many of the positions are for door-to-door census takers. The work wouldn’t begin until the end of December or the beginning of January.
But there are also managerial, recruiting and office positions, which may start earlier.
What do they pay?
Lancaster County rates for door-to-door census takers start at $16.50 an hour, according to census officials. Those positions don’t include benefits but are eligible for mileage reimbursement.
How many hours?
The range is generally 10 to 40 hours a week, Valencia said, and the census can work with people who are only available on weekends.
Where to apply?
Interested people should apply online by going to 2020census.gov/jobs and clicking on the “Apply now” button in the upper right corner. There’s a special supervisory portion that people should fill out if they’re interested in being managers.
The basic application takes about 30 minutes to fill out, according to Valencia, and people should be aware that it might take four to five weeks to hear from the census afterward.
The website also has a Frequently Asked Questions section.
More information and help applying is available by calling 1-855-JOB-2020.
Other recruiting events
Four library recruiting events are scheduled for December, and Valencia said the census would welcome invitations from other organizations willing to host sessions.
— Columbia Library, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
— Quarryville Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3.
— Quarryville Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10.
— Eastern Lancaster County Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19.