Census hiring 2,000 Lancaster County workers for 2020 count

The Census Bureau is looking to hire and train about 2,000 temporary workers in the next month to make sure everyone who calls Lancaster County home gets counted.
Five job fairs are scheduled in coming days as the government seeks to fill a total of 3,178 temporary positions for the count in Lancaster County, which begins March 12.
“We definitely need people to apply,” Thomas McCray, a Census Bureau recruitment coordinator, said. “Even if they speak another language, we do need that. They will work in their community. We look for everybody.”
The Census Bureau faces a particular challenge in Lancaster County, where the unemployment rate is 3.5%, the third lowest rate of any Pennsylvania county. That compares to 7.7% in February 2010, two months before that year’s count.
Five recruitment specialists are currently dedicated to finding workers in Lancaster County, said Juan Valencia, a Census Bureau partnership specialist. He encouraged organizations to schedule a job fair or invite recruitment specialists to set up a table at an event.
Job applications can be submitted online at 2020census.gov/jobs. The deadline to apply is March 2.
Full- and part-time positions to be filled include office operations supervisors, recruiting assistants, census field supervisors, enumerators and clerks. They pay from $12 to $16.50 an hour.
Each job will last at least eight weeks, and some workers will be offered extensions, McCray said.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a Social Security number and email address. They must speak, read and write English. They will undergo fingerprinting and must pass a criminal background check.
Non-citizens will be considered for positions that require proficiency in a particular language.
Job fairs:
— Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., Central Penn College, 1905 Old Philadelphia Pike.
— Saturday, Jan. 18, noon to 4 p.m., the Martin Luther King Celebration, Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave.
— Saturday, Jan. 18, noon to 4 p.m., the Women’s Empowerment Event, Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave.
-- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Boys and Girls Club, 116 S. Water St.
— Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St.