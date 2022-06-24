Michael Geer was never sure the day would come that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The former longtime Elizabethtown resident is president and CEO of Pennsylvania Family Council, a Harrisburg-based conservative Christian organization that advocates against abortion, among other causes.

Geer, 64, has been fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade for 40 years, he said.

“Those who really understand constitutional law and principle have long felt that Roe was wrongly decided outside of constitutional jurisprudence and that eventually there would be a case for that injustice to be fixed,” he said.

In 1998, Geer was involved with an ad-hoc group called Lancaster United for Life, which opposed Planned Parenthood of Lancaster’s proposal to open an abortion clinic in the city.

Planned Parenthood dropped its plans in 2000 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of a decision that the city’s zoning did not allow for the clinic to perform surgical procedures.

“Lancaster still remains an abortion-free county,” Geer said. “The citizen involvement that took place in the late 90s and 2000s … is still the same sentiment that exists in the county that I think has a great respect for life.”

There is no abortion clinic operating in Lancaster, but York County and other surrounding counties and states provide them. The county averaged about 560 procedures for its residents from 2011-20.

Anger and determination

On Friday evening in Lancaster city’s Musser Park, hundreds gathered at a rally organized by the YWCA, Planned Parenthood Keystone and Lancaster Stands Up. There, Kearasten Jordan set the tone, using an expletive and saying she was “furious to be here.”

She encouraged the roughly 700 people gathered, many holding signs saying, “Abortion Is Health Care,” “Bans Off Our Bodies” or “My Right My Decision,” to share their feelings with someone nearby, noting, “a lot of our nervous systems are jacked today.”

One young woman, who looked to be in her teens, asked a much older woman how she was feeling.

“Enraged,” the older woman said.

“Understandably so,” the girl said.

Jasmyne King, the YWCA’s director for racial and gender equity, was the first of a half-dozen speakers.

“Today's decision has taken away the right to control our body and make personal health care decisions, giving back control to politicians and leaving millions of people without access to safe, legal abortion. YWCA has done and always will proclaim proudly that abortion is part is a personal decision. Abortion is health care,” King said.

King also shared that she had an abortion.

“I'm a mother. I'm a mother by choice. I also made a bold decision that I stand proud on to have an abortion in 2004, one of which has made me able to live out the circumstance and the life that I intended and I wanted to,” King said.

King said people “working to ban abortion would have us believe that criminalizing abortion is a moral choice. But there is nothing moral about forcing countless people, women, nonbinary folks, trans men and other members of the gender-expansive community into a position that doesn't let them choose their own future.”

Jayden Stokes, who spoke at the rally, is Black, Jewish and just on the cusp of beginning her college career as a 2022 Conestoga Valley High School graduate. She said her racial and religious identities are a big part of who she is but often are barriers to her success.

“I am 18 years old, and I fear for my future,” Stokes said, adding that she doesn’t feel like she can do the things normal teenagers should — like hanging out with friends and planning her dream college dorm — because of her identities.

Melanie Reed, CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said she’s still in shock from the decision, even though she expected it to happen. Reed said Planned Parenthood is expecting a 500% increase in people traveling from out of state to Pennsylvania to receive an abortion, where it’s still legal.

“We cannot allow an abortion ban to happen in Pennsylvania. We need each and every one of you in the fight,” Reed said.

Grace Dunigan of the Pennsylvania Governor's Commission for Women expressed the importance of access to safe health care for everyone. Dunigan said people raised in rural communities, like her hometown in Snyder County, already struggled with access to abortions, and the SCOTUS decision will make their reality even harder.

"This is not about protecting the lives of women and children. It's about exerting control," she said.

Other speakers at Friday’s rally were Sarah Hammond, who ran against Rep. Lloyd Smucker in 2020, and Stacie Blake, YWCA’s chief executive officer.

Expanding options for women

Geer, the longtime anti-abortion activist, said Lancaster County is home to many organizations that focus on maternal care and ministries that “are living out a pro-life ethic.”

Among those are A Woman’s Concern, a nonprofit pregnancy and parenting resource center that’s been in existence 50 years.

In a statement, the center acknowledged that some states would move to restrict abortion while others would opt for fewer or no restrictions.

“Our purple doors are open and ready to support any woman who is seeking to understand what options lie ahead and what resources are available to help her as she moves forward.

Many of the women who walk through our purple doors do not feel prepared to become mothers,” the center said in its statement. “... Uncertainty on any level is uncomfortable and can be scary. At AWC, we feel that same uncertainty in these post-Roe days. However, our goal is to expand — and not limit — a woman’s choices by providing her with options and support to make the decision that empowers her and propels her toward a successful future.”

The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation called the court’s ruling “a victory for women and children throughout the country.”

“Roe v. Wade is a deeply flawed decision which rightly has now been tossed into the ash bin of history,” said Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, the Keystone State affiliate of National Right to Life. “More than 63 million preborn children have lost their lives to this abominable decision. In addition, countless mothers have been left to grieve babies lost to abortion.”

The Lancaster-based national nonprofit Presbyterians Protecting Life lauded the decision.

“It is a godly turn from a culture that recognizes the ability to kill an unborn, fully human person in the womb as a right,” the group said.

And Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg called overturning Roe v. Wade an important step in protecting the "most vulnerable, infants in the womb."

"As a pro-life Church, not only do we support parents facing an unplanned or difficult pregnancy, we also continue our efforts to support the needs of the elderly, the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the refugee and immigrant, and those who have been marginalized," Gainer said.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Jade Campos contributed to this story.