In celebration of Lancaster County lakes, a first-time event is set for Saturday at the Octoraro Reservoir, where wildlife and conservation officials will offer educational exhibits and visitors will have a chance to sample grilled, invasive snakehead fish.

From 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., food trucks and water vessel safety checks will be available, and the gathering is set to end with a moonlight paddle, according to a news release.

The inaugural Lancaster County Lakes Appreciation Month event was initiated and coordinated by District Waterways Conservation Officer J. Schmidt of the state Fish and Boat Commission, according to a news release. It’s sponsored by the Chester Water Authority, which owns the 520-acre lake, as well as Gina and Jim Neary, who manage the reservoir’s fishing and boating access.

Officials from both the state Fish and Boat and Game commissions will be in attendance, and Fish and Boat officials “will be accompanied by a cadre of native reptiles and amphibians, according to the release.

The event is described as family friendly, including activities for children like a catch-and-release fish pound for junior anglers

People interested in participating in the nighttime float must register at www.jimsbait.net. Strict safety precautions will be followed, organizers said. Paddlers must have a flashlight or headlamp, according to an announcement.

Schmidt said he hopes to make this an annual event, hosted at different lake venues throughout the county.