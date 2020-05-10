Like every other social gathering or celebration during this uncertain time, this year's Mother's Day celebration will be held under unparalleled circumstances. With the majority of Pennsylvania's counties still under strict stay-at-home orders, families are facing the reality that they may not be able to carry out their usual Mother's Day traditions, or that they'll be able to even celebrate together.

We asked our reader's to share some of their adjusted plans with us. Some plan on celebrating Mother' Day like they always have, while others have had to come up with new ways to celebrate while social distancing.

Here are our reader's responses.

Karen

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Yes. Being essential employees we didn't want to take any chances. Even though employer is taking precautions.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

We are supposed to be camping, pending May 8 update.

Beth

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

I see one daughter and her young children. She’s a single mom that lives close by. My other daughter and her family, we don’t see. Her husband works full time as a truck driver.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

This year, I don’t know what we will do. I want to see my whole family and be together. For the first time in my life, I don’t look beyond today. Life is so surreal. My faith in God, keeps me grounded.

Susan

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

For the past 4 years I have been taking my Brother David to Burle Industries to see all the Trucks. David is Special Needs and LOVES Fire Trucks. He has been able to Ride with the Akron Fire Hall thanks to Tom Murray Jr. The day after the Event he will be asking if Make - A - Wish is coming up soon.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

Not at this point.

Chantelle

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Thankfully, no. My college-age daughter is home with me.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

Same as any other day. What we will not be doing is seeing my parents in Montgomery county, which is our usual tradition.

Eugene

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Yes, we live in a senior community and visitors are not permitted in our community. Therefore our son can not come to visit and eat dinner with his mother.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

Have dinner in our apartment.

Katie

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Yes, our daughter and her husband live on an Army base in Germany and just delivered a baby this week. We can't visit or see them.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

No plans now. Just like any other day. Maybe grill some steaks?

Ellen

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

My son’s Masters degree graduation from Penn State was supposed to be on Mother’s Day- a dual celebration. I am saddened because I also cannot see another son because he lives in Philadelphia. It won’t be the Mother’s Day we were hoping for.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

We are not sure what we will do now for Mother’s Day. Maybe play some online games together.

Pamela

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Two of my children and grandson live in Florida. I was to be there for Mother's Day and now I'll be home in Pa, celebrating with them on the phone.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

Staying home and cooking on the grill.

Susan

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

Yes. My son lives in Philadelphia and I haven’t seen him since early March.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

I guess we'll FaceTime.

Tina

Has social distancing and the stay-at-home order from COVID-19 kept you from seeing your children? If so, explain.

No - my stepson serves in the Air Force in Montana; the other 5 are school aged and live at home.

What are your plans for Mother’s Day this year?

We’ll probably grill/cook dinner. I would like to get some flowers to plant around our yard/pool and play volleyball or corn home outside if the weather is nice.

