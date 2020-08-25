The 2020-21 school season starts for some Lancaster County districts today, and the back-to-school photos may be a little different this year.

Maybe your child is heading back to the classroom first the first time since schools closed in March. Maybe your student's education will feature a hybrid of in-class and digital instruction, or maybe instruction will be entirely digital.

Whether your child is returning to the classroom or sticking with digital instruction, we want to see that your first day of school looks like.

Feel free to submit your photos to our gallery below, whether it's your child getting ready to board the school bus or settling in at their digital workstation at home.