Business owners are hoping today’s Celebrate Lancaster event helps reset the public’s view of the city’s downtown as a place that’s fun and safe to visit more frequently.

That hope comes after complaints about drug use and disruptive behavior in the downtown core prompted landlords and city officials to take extra security precautions.

Timbrel Chyatee, owner of Chyatee boutique, said people often tell her they don’t feel safe visiting her store because of its location near the intersection of North Queen and East Orange streets.

“People haven’t really thought of this as a block to go to,” Chyatee said.

But at the Lancaster Public Library’s newly opened home at Ewell Plaza, officials said they aren’t hearing many complaints about safety. Lissa Holland, the library’s executive director, said patrons say they’re excited about the library’s new spot.

Most people who are concerned about safety in the 100 block of North Queen St. aren’t used to urban settings, Holland said. It took some time for parents and grandparents to be OK with the library’s move, Holland said, but they’ve had a change of heart after visiting.

Still, Chyatee said there’s a stigma surrounding the block that needs to change. Celebrate Lancaster, she said, could be a chance to change that sentiment.

The annual, all-day festival, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. today, will see food trucks and live music along two blocks of North Queen Street between Penn Square and Chestnut Street, with much of the action taking place in Ewell Plaza. Binns Park, across the street by the county government building, is closed this year for upgrades being made by the city.

Events like Celebrate Lancaster are a way to keep energy high and people coming back downtown, Chyatee said, and she wants to see the city do more in the plaza.

Laura Wu, owner of Laura Z Tai Fine Jewelry and Watches, shares that sentiment. Wu said residents have expressed safety concerns to her and, in response, she wants to see more events that motivate public engagement on the block.

Amber Strazzo Righter, communications manager for Lancaster, said the city encourages businesses and other community stakeholders to use Ewell Plaza for events that could draw in more public interest. Anyone who is interested can apply to reserve the space at https://ewellplaza.com/about/vendors.

“Binns Park and Ewell Plaza are vital public spaces in Downtown Lancaster and we are dedicated to maintaining the positive momentum around the 100 block of North Queen that has been building over the past several years,” Strazzo Righter said in an email statement.

Holland agrees Celebrate Lancaster is the perfect opportunity to get the community excited about the block and continue the city’s revitalization efforts.

“I feel like the city is putting a lot of effort into making it a fun, safe place,” Holland said.