The city has rescheduled Celebrate Lancaster for Aug. 18, after canceling as the event got underway Friday because of bad weather.

Celebrate Lancaster began as scheduled, but because of lightning in the forecast, city officials decided to cancel late morning. It was the first time Celebrate Lancaster had been canceled or postponed in at least 11 years.

This year, the original date coincided with Juneteenth, and the city was collaborating with the Crispus Attucks Community Center, with the theme, "Honoring Umoja," which celebrates the Swahili word for "unity."

The city said it will also partner with Crispus Attucks for the rescheduled event.