Citing pandemic-related public health concerns, the federal government announced late Tuesday an order it described as "a temporary halt in residential evictions."

While the order does provide tenants struggling to stave off eviction a powerful new tool, it does not halt all evictions. And, in the short-term, housing advocates and legal experts worry that the order may cause confusion about an issue that has been buffeted by policy changes in recent days.

It was just Tuesday that Gov. Tom Wolf allowed his statewide ban on evictions expire, after hinting in previous days that he might be able to extend the order. Eventually he declared that he did not have the legal authority to extend it, and he’s called on the Legislature to reinstate the ban.

Unlike the federal government’s action, taken through the Centers for Disease Control as an effort to help control the pandemic, Wolf’s ban on evictions was just that – a ban. Eviction proceedings could not be filed.

The protection provided under the federal order is not as sweeping.

Under the new federal rule, which runs from the date it appears in the Federal Register, likely Friday, to Dec. 31, limited protection from eviction is provided. The protection is extended to tenants who sign a declaration saying that they have tried to obtain government assistance to pay for rent, make less than $99,000 in income and have experienced a substantial loss in income that prevents them from paying their full rent amount. In addition, by signing the declaration attached to the order, the renter claims that if evicted, they would likely become homeless or be forced to live in cramped living conditions.

Even if tenants meet these criteria, the order does not protect them from being evicted for reasons other than paying rent.

The order also does not provide any new assistance to help tenants pay their rent and it does not relieve them from their obligation to pay rent or any fees incurred while they are protected from eviction.

That’s a concern for Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, a statewide housing coalition.

“While the eviction moratorium is an important protection, there are no new resources that have been made available to help tenants pay rent and rent is still due,” she said, asserting rental assistance is the best method to help individuals avoid eviction.

Educating tenants about the new rules in place now will be key. “It is important that tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19 know what they need to do in order to prevent an eviction,” Chamberlain said.

The end of the statewide eviction ban on Tuesday meant that landlords have already started filing landlord-tenant complaints - the first step in the eviction process. As of late afternoon Tuesday, at least 51 landlord-tenant complaints had been filed at magisterial district justice offices across Lancaster County. However, the new order from the Trump administration doesn’t mean the filings have to stop.

“It (the order) doesn’t nullify complaints, but will make the hearings more complicated,” said Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers. To avoid eviction, tenants will need to prove that they are protected under the order, Conrad said.

Competing claims in a landlord-tenant case will still have to go through the courts, but the exact process remains an open question.

“Just because a complaint is filed doesn't mean action will be taken on that complaint,” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said.

“In landlord-tenant cases, the interplay between state, local, and federal moratoriums has created a very confusing scenario for everyone,” he said.

“To make matters worse, things have been changing and developing on almost a daily basis. We continue our attempts to stay abreast of these developments as best we can. We are still assessing how to proceed given that fact that the CDC just issued an order last night,” he said Wednesday.