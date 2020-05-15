With Pennsylvania schools expected to reopen in the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a one-page checklist offering guidance to schools during the coronavirus pandemic’s next phase.

The guidance, posted to the CDC’s website as schools continue to wait for detailed recommendations from both the state and the Trump administration, says schools shouldn’t reopen if they cannot screen students and employees upon arrival and urges schools to adopt social distancing practices and mask-wearing once they’re deemed fit to reopen.

In order to open, schools must follow applicable state and local orders and protect those who are at higher risk of severe illness, the CDC says.

Once schools reopen, they should follow health and safety guidelines and continuously monitor students and employees.

That includes:

— Promoting healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing and, when possible, employees wearing a cloth face covering.

— Intensify cleaning, disinfection and ventilation.

— Encourage social distancing through increased spacing, small groups and limited mixing between groups.

— Train all employees on health and safety protocols.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Develop and implement procedures to check for signs and symptoms of students and employees daily upon arrival.

— Encourage those who are sick to stay home, including adopting flexible absence and leave policies.

— Plan for if students or employees get sick.

— Monitor developments and communicate regularly with local authorities, employees and families.

— Be ready to consult with local health authorities if cases begin to surge.