It appears the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance may have an uneven impact across Lancaster County’s public schools, despite COVID-19 rates climbing here and across the country.

Faced with a renewed surge of the virus, particularly among unvaccinated individuals, the CDC on Tuesday announced new recommendations for K-12 schools, stating all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks.

Although the Pennsylvania Department of Education encouraged schools to follow the recommendation, published reports indicate Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration would not make it a mandate.

As a result, masking remains a local decision, and reactions among Lancaster County school officials reached by LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday afternoon were mixed.

Many said they’re forging ahead with plans to enter the 2021-22 school year mask-optional, barring a state or federal mask mandate.

“It doesn’t automatically change anything for our plan,” Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop said.

Ephrata Area’s draft health and safety plan for the upcoming school year states the district would examine any new guidance and implement it “if practicable.”

Measures such as social distancing, ample air ventilation and increased hand washing and sanitizing practices will be implemented, Troop said, but masks are a different story, he said.

“That’s a more personal and a more individualized measure,” he said.

School boards in recent months faced the wrath of some families and conservative groups who have grown frustrated with mask mandates and urged officials to pass mask- and vaccine-optional policies for the upcoming school year. For the most part, they have.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is requiring all school districts to pass a health and safety plan outlining how they will implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

The CDC’s previous guidance, issued July 9, said all unvaccinated individuals should wear masks inside school buildings. All children 11 and under are not eligible for vaccination yet, and only about 16,000 people ages 12 to 19 in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated, according to state Department Health data.

The state departments of Education and Health have advised Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts to follow the CDC’s recommendations, and that they would not be adding separate guidance for the upcoming school year. State Department of Education spokesperson Kendall Alexander reiterated that Tuesday.

“Schools should refer to the full CDC guidance to plan for the upcoming school year, as the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education will not be releasing separate state guidance or recommendations at this time,” she said in an email.

Lancaster County remains below substantial community transmission. Deaths have remained relatively stagnant since vaccines became widely available, but cases are creeping up slightly. That data, school officials said, must be considered when making local decisions.

“We understand it to be a local decision,” Manheim Central School District Superintendent Peter J. Aiken said.

The Manheim Central school board approved its health and safety plan, including optional masks, Monday night.

Hempfield School District is also planning to remain mask-optional. “In the absence of an existing, valid and legal/binding order, masks are NOT required in our schools and/or at district activities,” district spokesperson Kim Reynolds said in an email.

School District of Lancaster board President Edith Gallagher said that the school board, which was planning to require masks for unvaccinated individuals in 2021-22, has yet to discuss the new guidance. However, she said that she wouldn’t be surprised if the board approved a districtwide mask requirement.

“I would say that, in general, my colleagues and I have erred on the side of being more cautious with regard to everything that’s happened through the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Brian Barnhart, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, said going against the CDC’s guidance would be like “going against your attorney.”

With the absence of additional guidance from the state, Barnhart said he feels he has no choice other than to adhere to the CDC’s recommendations, particularly for the large number of medically fragile students the IU serves.

“We’ve gotta base our decision-making on something,” he said. “I’m not an epidemiologist.”