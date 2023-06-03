In early April, 38-year-old Har Mana, of Lancaster Township, was in a tree, trimming branches in the backyard of a Manheim Township home, when one of the branches contacted a power line. He was electrocuted and died.

Last year, there were 19 reported accidental contacts with electrical lines, and according to the state Public Utility Commission’s safety division, nearly all of them were preventable.

According to the commission, more than 80% of those incidents happened during the spring and summer months, as warmer weather leads property owners to tackle outside projects.

When it comes to overhead electrical safety, the PUC stresses the importance of awareness, communication and planning. It gives the following safety tips:

— Before starting a project, locate all power lines.

— Stay at least 10 feet away from power lines, and stay as far away as possible from downed lines.

— Don’t touch any objects, including water, that are in contact with power lines, downed or not.

— Carry equipment, such as ladders, horizontally; be aware of moving equipment near power lines.

Shawn Shuffelbottom, an arborist representative at Bartlett Tree Experts in Mountville, warns residents to stay away from all utility wires. With overhead power lines, the general rule is the higher the wire, the further away you should be, he said.

The highest wires are primary lines that carry high-voltage electricity to the transformer, which converts electricity to a lower voltage, so it can be transported and used. The middle wires are secondary lines that carry electricity from the transformer into buildings. The bottom wires are communications lines that carry cable and phone electricity.

It’s a misconception that trees don’t carry electricity, Shuffelbottom said.

Trees are infused with water, and when a tree comes into contact with electricity, you can be electrocuted. The higher the voltage, the more likely you’ll get electrocuted, so primary wires are the most dangerous.

Cody Kiefer, urban forester for Lancaster city, said even if you think you know which lines are which, don’t take the chance.

“At least get an arborist there for a quote and a quick assessment before you even think about undertaking any work,” he said.

Maggie Sheely, regional affairs director at PPL, said when planting new trees, be sure to include enough space for them to have room to grow.

“Planting the right tree in the right place will make your property safer, more attractive and will reduce the likelihood of power outages,” Sheely said via email.

Underground utility lines

Be careful, too, when digging below ground.

In 2022, about 40% of hits to utility wires were caused by failure to contact the Pennsylvania One Call system.

Pennsylvania residents are required to contact Pennsylvania One Call System at least three business days before any digging or excavating. After contacting One Call, a crew will come to the property to identify underground utilities.

To reach the One Call System, dial 811, call 800-242-1776 or submit a request at pa1call.org. For more information, visit pplelectric.com/safety.