Update 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020

State police Trooper Ryan Gehman, who is a fire marshal, said in an email Thursday that what caused the fire remains undetermined.

He wrote that the initial damage estimate is under $500,000 but that doesn’t reflect “a lot of equipment” that was lost in the fire.

Posted Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Numerous fire departments fought a blaze involving several detached garages Wednesday in Mount Joy Township.

Crews were dispatched about 4:48 p.m., according to initial dispatch reports.

Elizabethtown Fire Company deputy chief Jeremy Shaffner said three large detached garages were on one property in the 300 block of Old Hershey Road, and one smaller shed was on a second property. The first property was the base for a plumbing and HVAC business, he said; a van used for the business was destroyed and a large amount of materials like PVC piping resulted in a pretty intensive fire.

Crews were afraid that the fire would extend to nearby homes, he said, but they were able to prevent that from happening, and there were no injuries.

Extra crews were called in because of some water supply issues, he noted.

Shaffner said he does not have a damage estimate and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Multiple fire companies on the scene of a fire on Old Hershey Road in Mount Joy Township detached garages with vehicles and PVC pipe inside making it a tough one to battle @LancasterOnline #FirstResponders #Lancaster pic.twitter.com/DqB3AWa5ei — Chris Knight (@phojoknight) September 9, 2020