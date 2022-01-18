Investigators were still unsure Tuesday exactly what caused a fire that killed two people and destroyed a Fulton Township farmhouse Monday.

The two-story home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road was completely destroyed after it was consumed in a blaze in the early morning hours, leaving man and woman dead inside. A passerby had called 911 shortly after 3:30 a.m. after noticing flames shooting out of the home’s windows, Robert Fulton Fire Company Fire Chief Phil Smith previously told LNP|LancasterOnline.

Nearby residents described hearing fire engines early in the morning, emerging to see the horizon filled with smoke and the farmhouse completely engulfed in flames that one neighbor estimated reached 50 feet in the air.

Firefighters later found the bodies of an adult man and woman inside the wreckage of the home Monday as they were sifting through debris. Neither person had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

A state police fire marshal investigating the blaze had no additional information Tuesday.

A group of about a dozen people and construction equipment were seen Tuesday afternoon loading debris onto horse-led buggies outside the ruin of the destroyed home, which is just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), less than half a mile from the historic Robert Fulton Birthplace.

All that remained intact on the property was an aging barn and several small sheds, with a small ice-covered pond nearby.

The two people found inside the home will undergo an autopsy today. Dental records also are being used to attempt to identify the two.

Firefighters were unable to make contact Monday with the home’s owners, which property records indicate are Aaron and Annie King, who purchased the 172-year-old home in 2019. Attempts to reach the Robert Fulton Fire Company on Tuesday afternoon were not immediately successful.

Neighbors said the home had been occupied by an elderly man and woman. It was not clear if the man and woman were the same people found inside the wreckage of the home.