An LNP Media Group publication’s years-long journalistic endeavor to pry expense records from the Pennsylvania Legislature has been honored with the prestigious Investigative Reporters & Editors national Freedom of Information Award.

The Caucus, an investigative newspaper launched in 2017, worked with Temple University professor and veteran journalist Aron Pilhofer and the nonprofit news organization Spotlight PA to reveal the details of $203 million in expenses to feed, house, transport, and provide rental offices and other perks for lawmakers and their staffs in recent years.

The Missouri-based Investigative Reporters & Editors, a nonprofit whose mission is to foster excellence in investigative journalism, bestows its FOI Award to journalists and news organizations who significantly advance access to public records and promote government transparency.

Read the series:

- We found out how much lawmakers have spent on food, travel, lodging and others perks since 2017. Hint: It’s a lot.

- Taxpayers foot huge bill to run PA's full-time legislature, but are blocked from many details

- How one Pennsylvania lawmaker billed taxpayers $1.8 million in expenses

- Some Pa. lawmakers tout expense transparency. Their websites tell a different story.

"Spotlight PA and The Caucus executed a multi-layered FOIA strategy to develop something that hadn’t been done before, and ultimately revealed the myriad of ways in which state legislators spend millions of tax dollars in questionable ways," the IRE judges wrote.

"Furthermore, they highlighted a dynamic that people don’t often think about in the per diem. The team’s work included bi-partisan reaction and a powerful solutions aspect in the form of what the legislature could do to be more transparent in the future, which could also lead to change.

"The team’s exhaustive process and method in which they leveraged FOIA fundamentally 'opened government' and that’s a true example of what this type of reporting should look like."

Caucus bureau chief Brad Bumsted and reporters Mike Wereschagin and Sam Janesch, working with Spotlight PA’s Angela Couloumbis, began filing Right-to-Know Law requests in November 2019 in an attempt to answer a simple question: How does one of the largest and most expensive full-time legislatures in the country spend the taxpayer money it allots itself?

“Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law, though imperfect, allows citizens and a free press to fight for government transparency even when their elected officials decline to meet with them, deliberate on policy in full view of the public or speak to the media about the decisions they make,” said Caucus publisher Robert M. Krasne.

“The Caucus and LNP | LancasterOnline will continue to fight for that level of transparency not just at the state level, but at the county and municipal levels as well. It is encouraging to see that work acknowledged at the national level.”

The Legislature initially turned over thousands of pages of expense records, but had heavily redacted them in ways that obscured the purpose of meals and trips and shielded the names of people or groups lawmakers met with. The records also came in a format that made the information nearly impossible to analyze on a large scale.

At one point, the Senate took it a step further. Instead of redacting information about what their expenses were for, they withheld it completely — making it appear as if they didn’t have that information. Open records advocates were alarmed when they learned of the Senate’s action in turning over incomplete records.

The news organizations appealed those redactions, initiating a process that allows a designated House or Senate lawyer — hand-picked by legislative leaders whose expenses were in question — to serve as judge.

Both chambers backtracked, providing most of the documents again without redactions, though the Senate stood by it’s argument that a “legislative privilege” allowed them to continue withholding some details about how public officials spent public money.

By early 2021, the reporters had filed more than two dozen open-records requests resulting in tens of thousands of pages of expense reports and, in some cases, actual receipts. But again, those records came in a format that made them impossible to analyze.

To analyze the Legislature’s expenses, which had been tucked in an array of accounts with little transparency, the journalists partnered with Temple and Pilhofer, the university’s James B. Steele chair in journalism innovation and leader of a team of student data journalists, to strip volumes of expense data out of clunky PDF pages.

“It was extensive and painful and it involved taking what came to us as, basically, unreadable images and turning it into structured data,” said Pilhofer, a former associate managing editor for digital strategy and editor of interactive news at The New York Times. He also served as executive digital editor at the Guardian in London.

The data extraction took weeks.

“We couldn’t not do this. It was deliberate — they could have provided this data in a structured format and chose not to,” he said. “It was clear (the House and Senate) were trying to make this project as difficult as possible for the journalists. It was clear they didn’t want us to do what we knew needed to be done.”

Once that data had been extracted and organized, Wereschagin, The Caucus’ investigative data journalist, created the first searchable, sortable database of the Legislature’s expenses over the next several months. Reporters for The Caucus and Spotlight PA have used that database of nearly 400,000 records to analyze and report on how lawmakers spend taxpayer money.

“Before the state’s current Right-to-Know Law, anyone interested in viewing legislative expenses had to view paper copies in person in a small room in the Capitol. The public was not allowed to copy the documents, forcing reporters to scribble the information by hand into their notebooks,” Wereschagin wrote to IRE.

“Though the law now allows the public to obtain copies, the Legislature refuses to provide the records in any format other than PDFs. Because of that, requesters generally asked for expenses for individual legislators,” he wrote. “We were the first team to seek a comprehensive list of expenses over several years, and the database we eventually created includes more than 380,000 records.”

Bumsted, a veteran reporter in Harrisburg, said the creation of a “complete, searchable database of legislative expenses has long been the Holy Grail of state Capitol reporters.”

“From the pencil and paper era, with calculators and adding machines, that goal seemed insurmountable. As computers advanced and spreadsheets became commonplace, it still seemed out of reach due to the mysteries of some legislative accounts and formatting that seemed designed to keep the public from having a full view.”

IRE will present the award to The Caucus and Spotlight PA at a June conference in Denver, Colorado.

Previous winners include Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX for their investigative reporting on a migrant girl’s disappearance for more than six years in the U.S. shelter system; The Washington Post for its three-year fight to obtain records from the federal government for its reporting on “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War;” and The Houston Chronicle for its exhaustive effort to probe a secret, arbitrary and illegal quota set by Texas state officials to limit the number of students who could receive special education services such as tutoring, counseling and therapy.