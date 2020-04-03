Preliminary research from China shows that cats and ferrets can contract COVID-19, though this isn't a cause for panic, said Dr. Bryan Langlois, Director of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County in a press release.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, says:

- Ferrets can contract COVID-19, though it was a somewhat-expected finding, as they can contract many of the same respiratory infections as humans.

- Cats can both contract the virus and spread it to other cats through respiratory droplets, which is similar to humans spread the virus. The study showed a caveat: Only 1 in 3 cats showed evidence of being infected after being exposed to the virus.

- Dogs showed no evidence that they could contract or spread the virus to other dogs.

According to Dr. Langlois, here's what this research means for you:

- Don't get rid of your pets as a precaution. Just practice basic hygiene habits: wash your hands after petting, feeding, or picking up waste from your animals.

- For the time being, don't let your pets lick or kiss your face.

- If you contract COVID-19, Dr. Langlois advises that a friend or family member take care of your pet.

- Contact your vet if you have any questions or concerns relating to COVID-19 and your pets.

The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association has resources for both vets and pet owners on its website.