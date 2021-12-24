The coats were an unexpected gift at this year’s Christmas Eve meal hosted by the Catholic Worker House of Lancaster at Historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster.

A week ago, a donor who wished to remain anonymous contacted the non-profit charity to offer 78 new black waterproof winter jackets in a variety of sizes, volunteer Pat Stratton said. She stood at a table outside the church’s kitchen entrance on Beaver Street handing them out.

“I feel so awesome to give them out. People are really appreciative,” Stratton said, estimating that 20 were given away in about the hour preceding the meal, which began shortly after noon.

Inside, some 40 volunteers served home-cooked meals to appreciative attendees. Ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and a variety of desserts.

For at least 10 years, the organization has been hosting meals for the less fortunate. Last year, because of the pandemic, bagged meals were given out.

One woman, who declined to give her name, said she’s been coming for the past several years and was thankful for the meal.

“It’s Christmas at St. Mary’s,” she said, forking a piece of ham.

Tara Hauber, an organizer with Catholic Worker House, said anywhere between 75 and 300 people have come over the years.

“I think they just like it because they're getting a homemade meal. Our volunteers make the side dishes and they drop it off. It’s not store-bought; It’s homemade by each person,” Hauber said.

Attendees also received Giant gift cards — a donation from an organization that had an abundance of them, Dauber said. And children were given presents.