A second-story playground covering a surface parking lot is expected to be the biggest change at 240 N. Plum St. as a school for economically challenged children spends tens of millions to complete three warehouses that have sat partially renovated for four years.

One hundred fifty kids up to age 5 will be served year-round starting in 2026 at the site, which will become a location for Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning.

The schools purchased the site last year for $8.5 million as part of a $350 million plan to build six early childhood centers – three in Lancaster County and three in Dauphin County. The budget for the Lancaster city location has not been finalized, Catherine Hershey Schools spokesperson Toshiko Nelson said.

The two other Lancaster County locations are planned in Pequea Township at the former Lancaster Mennonite New Danville campus, and a proposed new building in Mount Joy Township.

The centers are named for Milton Hershey’s wife, Catherine.

Catherine Hershey Schools plans to renovate wo of the buildings at the Lancaster city site on North Plum – a third was rehabbed by a prior owner – and connect all three with a second-story elevated playground, covering a ground-floor parking lot.

“We have a great opportunity to be able to use all three of those buildings and build our program,” said Senate Alexander, executive director of Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning, and a Milton Hershey School alumnus.

Breaking ‘generational poverty’

The Lancaster city site will provide early childhood education, social work services for parents and families, health care and nutrition services. Families will have access to transportation, learning materials and essentials like diapers to help at home. The school will also partner with local nonprofits to connect families with available services.

“All of those things are to try to break the generational poverty that our families are facing,” Alexander said. “It’s also to have less stress, so they can give more opportunities to their children.”

The school chose the site because of the historic buildings that were once a foundry and a tobacco warehouse, and because they are located not far from the Church Street location where Hershey operated a forerunner to his Hershey Chocolate Co., Alexander said.

“There are so many different beautiful ties to all of that,” he said.

In 2018, brothers Patrick and Peter Egan announced plans for a $20 million project known as Tobacco Avenue, a mix of apartments, offices and a restaurant which many hoped would revitalize a gateway to the city. The partnership only completed renovation of one warehouse in 2019. The project foundered when Peter Egan filed a lawsuit against their partnership over nonpayment for construction work by his firm, Caldwell Heckles & Egan. The suit was later settled out of court.

School officials planned to present the design to the city’s Historical Commission on Tuesday night, but the meeting was postponed until next month, when not enough commissioners attended.

The Historical Commission will review the project at its next meeting, currently scheduled for July 17. Next Monday, the project goes to the city’s zoning hearing board.

Catherine Hershey Schools chose Lancaster County for its expansion because it was where Milton Hershey spent his childhood, and where he operated one of his early candy companies. When Hershey willed his estate to create the trust which funds the Milton Hershey School, he wanted to prioritize children from Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties, Alexander said.

“We have an excellent opportunity here to work alongside Lancaster County and honor Mr. Hershey’s wishes,” Alexander said.