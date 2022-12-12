Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning has acquired $8.5 million worth of real estate on North Plum Street in Lancaster city about a month after announcing plans to bring its no-cost early childhood education to three sites across the county.

The newly renovated historic foundry building at 240 N. Plum St. was sold for $5.5 million, while two adjacent properties at 3 Tobacco Ave. and 242 N. Plum St. were sold together for $3 million. The properties will become Catherine Hershey Schools Lancaster City. Service for economically disadvantaged children up to age 5 is expected to begin there by 2026.

The buildings were sold by Patrick Egan, who had acquired them along with his brother Peter Egan in 2017 as part of an $18 million plan to create 76 apartments, offices and a new restaurant. The first phase of the project – the foundry building’s renovation – was completed in 2019. But after buying out his brother, Patrick Egan paused construction on the project.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city,” Peter Egan said of the sale to Catherine Hershey Schools. Patrick Egan declined to comment.

Gary Weaver of Lancaster-based Tippetts/Weaver Architects, who worked with the Egans on the property and has been hired by the schools to complete work there, said the old foundry building, at 240 N. Plum St., has been completely renovated. As the original purpose of the property was for office space, some minor renovations still may be necessary, he said.

Weaver said the two buildings known as the Tobacco Avenue Condominium, on the other hand, are essentially in shell condition, which means they still need a complete renovation. Site work has been done in the area, meaning parking, stormwater management and underground utility work has been completed.

Expansion honors Hershey roots

Catherine Hershey Schools’ purchase of the Lancaster city properties marks the second of three in the organization’s expansion into Lancaster County. Last month, the organization announced that three of its schools would open in the county as part of a $350 million initiative to develop six early education centers – the other three in Dauphin County – as subsidiaries of the Milton Hershey School.

In October, Catherine Hershey Schools purchased property from Lancaster Mennonite, a private kindergarten through grade 12 school, acquiring its former New Danville campus at 393 Long Lane in Pequea Township for $3 million. Lancaster Mennonite sold its New Danville and Locust Grove campuses in an effort to unify all students at its main campus on Lincoln Highway.

Lancaster Mennonite’s “unification has allowed the school to update and expand facilities, and hone in on key curriculum priorities of faith formation, fine arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), outdoor learning, and world languages,” wrote the private school’s spokesperson in a media release posted Nov. 11. “It has also allowed for collaborative learning opportunities across grade-levels that fully utilizes and effectively stewards the resources of their 95-acre Lincoln Hwy campus.”

The third Lancaster County center will be in the Mount Joy Township near Beverly Road and Route 743, according to Catherine Hershey Schools spokesperson Toshiko Nelson. She declined to answer questions about additional details about the site.

“The move into Lancaster County is significant as the legacy of Milton and Catherine Hershey is deeply rooted in the area, with Milton spending his childhood in Bart Township, the opening of the Lancaster Caramel Company, and it being the area where Milton and Catherine called home during the early years of their marriage,” Nelson wrote in a news release.

As for its Dauphin County centers, Catherine Hershey Schools has already begun construction on its first center located on the main campus of Milton Hershey School, and expected to open in 2023. Its construction will be followed by the second center to be built at the intersection of North Sixth and Muench Streets in Harrisburg and expected to open in 2024 and construction of a third school at a site near Oberlin and Fulling Mill roads in Lower Swatara Township in 2025.