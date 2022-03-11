A New Jersey caterer is suing the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center for more than $10 million, claiming the hotel’s unfinished renovations in 2019 ruined the caterer's annual sold-out Passover event for hundreds of families and severely damaged its reputation.

Greenwald Caterers claims the hotel’s “disastrous” handling of the event has cost it millions in lost business.

“Greenwald Caterers Passover events had been considered the Cadillac of such events, but the hotel destroyed the program and severely harmed and tarnished its reputation,” Greenwald wrote in its breach-of-contract lawsuit filed March 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Jason Confair, an attorney for the hotel, said Thursday, “We will vigorously defend against these baseless claims in this complaint,” and had no further comment.

Greenwald had booked the entire hotel each Passover since 2008, and in 2019 Greenwald booked the 317-room facility for a weeklong event. Greenwald is based in Lakewood, northeast of Trenton near the Jersey shore.

The East Lampeter Township hotel, along Route 30 East near Dutch Wonderland, was formerly the Lancaster Host Resort, but in 2016, Kalpesh Vakil and business partner Jason Cheng bought it for $6 million.

They initially figured renovations would cost about $15 million and take about 18 months, but instead, renovations cost about $27 million and took three years, they said in a 2019 LNP | LancasterOnline article.

According to the suit, Greenwald representatives visited the hotel repeatedly in the months leading up to the 2019 Passover events to make sure it would be ready because of the renovations.

“Greenwald made great efforts to make sure that the event and the facility were prepared and arranged as appropriate for the discerning group members, many of whom were paying tens of thousands of dollars for their family’s (often multi-generational) attendance,” the suit said.

But when Greenwald owner Isaac Greenwald arrived to set up private Seder rooms, “he recognized at that time that the assurances and promises that were made regarding the premises were not satisfied,” according to the suit. And with hundreds of guests soon arriving, “Greenwald had no choice but to make the best of the bad situation with the hotel.”

According to the suit, some guests felt captive.

“The group members observe various levels of strict Jewish observance, and many did not have their homes prepared and made Kosher for Passover or have possession of their homes at all because of the strict Jewish rules related to Passover,” the suit said. “They were anticipating being in the hotel, and thus they could not use or return to their homes; they were stuck with the Hotel being their only option.”

The suit cited problems including rooms with cat crates on beds — cats were used to catch mice during renovations — plumbing issues, inadequate housekeeping staff, no automatic elevator for use on the Sabbath, which was promised, rude treatment by hotel staff and unusable areas of the hotel.

The suit said Greenwald had to cancel future events at the hotel and said the caterer has lost business from people who attended the 2019 Passover event.

“The loss of business from one large family alone is in the range of $75,000 to $200,000 for each future Passover event and in the $50,000 to $200,000 range per year for other events,” the suit said.