Gary Boas has lived many lives over his 71 years, and several might make you blush.

There’s Gary Boas, teenage fan, waiting by stage doors with Brownie camera in hand, ready to swap out bulbs to take shots of Andy Warhol and Muhammed Ali in their heyday.

There’s Gary Boas, Broadway dancer in the choruses of “Pippin” and “Chicago” by day and Studio 54 busboy by night.

There’s Gary “Lee” Boas, whose turn-of-the-millennium photo book, “Starstruck,” recontextualized the 20th century phenomenon of celebrity culture and continues to send him to Europe for gallery shows. (A sequel, “Starstruck 2,” is planned for 2023.) He has shot everything from the red carpets of Hollywood to the shag carpets of ‘80s magazines.

In between, he is simply Gary, born in Lancaster and living in the same home that his mother left him when she died when Boas was 24. Boas first discovered the “aura of celebrity” he finds so attractive in Lancaster city, September 1966. It was a week that featured visits from the actor Robert Goulet, and Margareta Arvidsson, that year’s Miss Universe.

“I'm pretty sure I met Margareta first, and that gave me the bug,” Boas says. “With Robert Goulet, I knew him from ‘The Mike Douglas show’. Fourteen years old, I had no idea what a ‘Miss Universe’ was - no clue. I was home-schooled, so I had this nanny that said after class one day, 'Do you want to meet Miss Universe?' She was in town to cut the yellow ribbon at the Host Farm (now the Wyndham Resort) when it was opening. I remember her sitting at a table and she was signing little Royal Colas. I thought I only took one or two pictures, because I was extremely shy. But here I discovered, like, 10, 20 pictures!

“I always asked(to take pictures), because I was always a little afraid. But with her, there was so much going on, I remember I didn't go up to her because I was scared, so all of them are very candid. But she herself just loves that photo, the one that's in (‘Starstruck’). She was Miss Universe, but in that moment, she was Margareta.”

The Clair Brothers were then bringing in musicians for shows at Franklin & Marshall College – Beach Boys, Supremes, Young Rascals – and Boas would head out to find them after. He shot theater in the round in Valley Forge, names like Marlene Dietrich, Ann Sothern, Ethel Merman and Chita Rivera.

Boas traveled to New York City to study acting, when teacher Uta Hagen told him that he couldn’t act.

“...[she] basically said, 'Go home, save your money, you don't have it,' and it was true, I didn't have it, and I knew I didn't have it.”

Note: This three-hour conversation with Boas has been edited for length and clarity.

KS: I’d love to hear a little about Katharine Hepburn, who I think I’ve seen you say was one of your favorite people. ...

GB: “Yeah, so I knew her gig. The sad part is that she did not sign autographs. She did not pose for pictures. She didn't do anything that I wanted or that my goal was, and I learned that very quickly.

But it ended up that I got to know her driver and secretary. They would come up to me and say, 'Well, Miss Hepburn noticed and doesn't feel that you're a threat, but if you're coming here every day waiting for something, you're not going to get it.'...

She did a play in Philadelphia called 'A Matter of Gravity,' with Christopher Reeve as her grandson. ... I would wait there (at the theater)the whole two hours and watch her walk back and forth(to the dressing rooms in the adjacent building).

.. I started reading that she was a sweets-freak. I brought her shoo-fly pie, and I actually have a handwritten letter from her about it. She said, 'Phyllis and I' - Phyllis was her assistant - 'enjoyed the pie, but what a peculiar taste. We weren't sure we were not eating our last supper' or something like that. ... I don't think she liked it, so I switched to brownies.

Well, one day, she grabbed my arm and said, 'Gary, we need to talk.' And I was almost shaking, my idol is standing there grabbing my arm. She said, 'What is it you really want from me?' I said, ‘I would love to have a picture taken with you,’ and she said, 'Well, it's not going to happen. No matter how many brownies you bring me, it's just not. I don't do this purposefully. If I do it for one, I have to do it for everyone.' ...

So, she said, let's make this agreement - if other fans were standing there waiting for her and one of them screwed up and took a picture, I could take one, too. So that would put me on alert scanning the crowd, thinking, ‘Come on, someone screw up so I can screw up.’

The one day, there was a woman next to me who kept putting her camera up to her face and down again, and I thought, ‘She's gonna go for it, I can feel it.’ Well, I had my camera ready, and she didn't take the picture, but I did. Hepburn's face flew around and saw me with the camera. She said, 'I'd like to come over there and punch you right now.' And I thought she was going to do it.

Then she didn't even acknowledge me. After about the third day of not even acknowledging me when she got out of the car, her driver, Fisher, came up to me and said, 'Gary, talk to her, because when she got in the car, she felt like crap because she hollered at you. ... ’ When she came the next day, I apologized, and we made up.

Over the years, it was incredible, one time I was passing by her house while it was snowing. She lived right across the street from Henry Kissinger, her one set of neighbors was Ruth Gordan and Garsin Kanin and then Stephen Sondheim lived on the other side of her. She lived on East 49th Street, at the very end of the street and had a bust of herself in the window and I would always see it. I walk by one day and she's shoveling the snow off of her roof, because they had those flat roofs. She's on the roof herself. I'm thinking, ‘this woman is endless.’ She had this in her power, like a man trapped in a woman's body.

Eventually, it got to where I could come to the house and ring on the doorbell. Phyllis would let me in,and she'd come down into the kitchen.... I'd have tea with her, and one time I looked and noticed that she was using her Oscar as a doorstop. I knew you never bring up Spencer Tracy, even if I wasn't totally aware of what was going on. She would talk a lot and then invite me to the garden. One time, she invited me to Connecticut in Hartford, where they have the family home. That was so surreal, because I literally went from being a fan to a friend, so there was no margin for me to screw up at all (laughs).

Every year they do that Kennedy Center Honors, and one day she gave in and decided that she would come to that (in 1990), but she wasn't doing any press at all. ...

The elevator opened, and there she was, right in front of me. I couldn't even really get out of the elevator because all the people who had honored her, like Lauren Bacall and Glenn Close, were all standing and applauding her as she was thanking them for the beautiful honor. ... As soon as she started moving, everyone was parting to let her get the hell out of there. I was right behind her, and here she got out to the curb and there are 10 million town cars. … Finally, they said, 'Miss Hepburn, we found your car.' She's standing at the curb, and I'm standing right in front of her. She looks at me and says, 'Well, Gary, you got me. I can't move, go for it.' So, I got one picture of her at the Kennedy Center Honors. She's looking right at my camera, and that was the last time I ever saw her.”

KS: When did you transition out of theater and more into photography?

GB: “When Studio 54 was the place, I got to know Mark the doorman really well. ..

He had a headset, so he'd always tell me, like, 'Liz Taylor's on her way,' so I would be ready. I could always get a great shot of them entering in. So, one day, they told me they needed people to pick up the drinks, so I started working there. I had to wear little gold hot pants, knee high socks and stuff. Part of our thing was that, every two hours, one of us had to get up and literally pole dance. Just the visual craziness - you're going and picking up drinks for Grace Kelly, all the people of (fashion designer) Halston, Liza (Minelli) and then not only that, but hearing these great disco performances from Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor and all these people.

Sometimes celebrities would ask you to try to score for them, because they figured that you work here, you know who has what - and we did. Steve Rubell, the owner, he was all over the place, doing coke himself all the time. When you walked up to him, you never knew who you were talking to that night. One night he'd say it's OK to get this stuff for these people, and then the next night it would be 'don't you dare do that.' He felt under the thumb of being watched, because the place was too popular, raking in too much money. I never witnessed anything that I felt was odd that I actually witnessed. I knew the bigger stars, when they wanted to party party, they went down into his Batcave in the basement (laughs).”



KS: What time was your shift generally?

GB: 12:30 I had to be there, and I would've just been getting out of the theater at 11. On a matinee day, I had a two- and half-hour show, then maybe a two-hour break, then an evening show, and then I'd come home and have an hour and a half to shower and show up at Studio 54 until 6 in the morning. So, I napped, but I was running on youth energy. It's catching up with me now, but back then...”

KS: Well, the body keeps score, as they say.

GB: “Oh boy, does it ever.”

KS: I'm going to try to limit myself asking about specific people, but one person I knew that you saw at Studio 54 and I think photographed later, and just someone who I think isn't talked about enough, is Grace Jones. Can you tell me about interacting with her?

GB: “It's great that you brought that up. Grace is a diva. Nobody will tell you that she's a diva more than her (laughs). She's always late and would always have every club owner crazy, because she was the main draw and everybody wanted to see her. I didn't get to talk to her much at Studio 54, I saw her out dancing, and she was a wild woman.

Then I went to Paris, I was working at this place called the VIP Club that wanted me to make a book about their club. The frustrating part was that they were trying to recreate the vibe of the '70s and '80s in 2000 and ... a period of time is that period of time, and the vibe is that time. Now anybody with a cell phone can do anything. Back then, people weren't dragging cameras in, so it was easier to do what I did. I was allowed to photograph people inside Studio 54, but I had to keep my camera in my locker. When I had my break, that's when I would run around. They had staff photographers, because they knew it was publicity, and most of the stars weren't bothered by it.

So I saw Grace at the VIP Club, and she was two hours late. The owner was not a happy camper. She finally shows up and I don't know what kind of stage they built her, but Grace wears these high heels that would kill you if she stepped on you. They put her on this stage that she felt like she was going to fall through. So, they replaced it, and she gave a killer performance. There was a part on the other side of the club with champagne and strawberries and stuff to pacify her. Apparently, when she went to go get paid, she read him and he read her, and she was now the unhappy camper. I thought, I'm never going to get a photo with her.

At that time, cell phones had just come out with photo taking, and she hated them. She said‘don't you dare take a picture of me with that phone!’ She's shoving champagne in her pocketbook and stuff. Two years after that, I was at an after hours club in Paris in this catacomb on the outskirts of the city. I went down and I knew the DJ, because he DJed at a lot of parties I went to. He told me that Grace Jones was up in the balcony having a birthday party and just the fact that she's in the house is incredible. I'm sitting there thinking, this is my chance.

Sometimes when celebrities would show up where I was going, it ruined my night, because I could not concentrate on anything else. It ended up, the DJ started playing her version of ‘La Vie en Rose.’ They gave her a mic and she was singing, and then she came down to the dance floor. I love that song, so being a dancer, I was there doing my thing. She grabbed me and danced the whole dance with me. Well, that's a gay man's dream. Here I was dancing with Grace Jones while she's singing ‘La Vie en Rose.’ That was a night that I'll never forget. And no, I didn't get the picture, because she went back and sat down after that.”

KS: You talk a lot about approaching the craft from a fan perspective versus a paparazzi photographer making money. Was there a point in time when you eventually learned how lucrative it could be?

GB: “Yeah, because I saw a lot of my friends that were fans starting to sell their stuff. There's one time, and I don't know how I got into this, but it made me feel bad, so I backed off. There was a thing called Silver Screen Magazine, and I don't even remember how, but I submitted some pictures because I was helping with a (1972 George) McGovern rally back then. Anybody who was anybody was a Democrat back then, so I did a lot of events in order to get closer to them. I didn't really care who was running. If you bought a $500 seat, Warren Beatty sat you, and if you bought a $5 seat, I sat you (laughs).

In the green room, we would all gather, and I was in my heyday, because here everyone was just chilling. I got to be good friends, especially with Julie Christie, she was all into astrology back then and our birthdays were two days apart. She was so stunning, and I had idolized her since ‘Dr. Zhivago’ to begin with.

It ended up that I got pictures of Goldie Hawn and Ryan O'Neal just joking around down in the parking lot, they were pulling each others' hair and running around, doing goofy stuff. Well, they put on the cover of the magazine, 'The night that Goldie and Ryan spent together in a hotel,' and it was in the parking lot of Madison Square Garden.

So, I knew Goldie then through Julie Christie, and I said, 'I am so sorry about that.' She handwrote a letter back to me that said, 'Gary, if we read and believed everything we read about ourselves in the tabloids, we'd be jumping out windows. None of my friends care what's written about them, because the people at home with nothing to do want to believe all this stuff.' But she also said, 'So... what magazine was it in?' I said, 'You're on the cover of Silver Screen' and she said, 'Oh, I'll have to get a copy!' I thought it was funny, now she wanted a copy.

That turned me against the whole idea of paparazzi, because I didn't even realize I was paparazzi, I was just taking pictures of two people I knew."

KS: It's funny you say that, I forgot where I saw it, but I remember reading that you said your famous photo of Angelina Jolie kissing her brother paid your rent for something like three years, which is wild.

GB: “It did! That was the most famous photo for years, because there was so many incest stories about it. I don't know if there was or wasn't, but I didn't care. It didn't look funny as I was taking it, because I was at the Oscars. You know,alright kiss and move on, there's someone else coming.

KS: Are there specific moments that stick out to you more than any others? GB: “I had made friends with Richard Nixon. For some reason, we just connected. I would go to his house when he lived up on 64th Street in New York. When he passed (in 1994), I was out in LA doing awards, and obviously his burial was at Yorba Linda (in California) where the Richard Nixon Library is. His daughter, Julie, sent me an invitation to the funeral. Well, going to a funeral of an ex-president ... first of all, there was six living presidents there, and seven First Ladies. We weren't allowed to take cameras in and it was pre-cell phone, so no worries there. But sitting in that crowd, I mean - Red Skelton was in my row, Bob Hope was sitting behind me. Afterwards, we mingled in the library, and of course, it was killing me because there was Ford and Carter and Reagan and Bush and all of their wives. Lady Bird Johnson, she was old as hell, but she was there. I can't even explain the feeling of being around all of that American history in one room. There was, like, no security, either, because you had to go through security to get onto the grounds, so you could really go up and talk to whoever you wanted to talk to. So, I'm talking to first ladies and different presidents and the celebrities and the 21-gun salute and jets flying over, I mean ... that is a moment I sat there and felt ... I'm not going to say 'real American,' but there was just something that made me feel special. I mean, my god, as a kid you pick up a camera and look where you end up, at a president's funeral? I had known Reagan, I knew Carter from his building houses, where he would come to New York and rebuild houses. I'd go to the sites and help sometimes. I couldn't look at them as presidents, I had to look at them as people or I would be a nervous wreck. I think they all showed up mainly as support, to say whatever he did in the past, he was still a president. I feel awful saying this, but I always liked him, so when all of that awful stuff came out, I just blocked it out of my head. To me, they all screw up and don't get caught. They all seem like puppets, I don't even vote, I don't do anything involved with politics at all. When I walked out of there, I had to sit on the ground for a minute and just think."