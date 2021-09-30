In 2019, Laura Cali found a plastic skeleton at Target and knew she was meant to buy it.

What she didn't know was that Bobby Bones, the aforementioned skeleton, would turn into a Manheim Township neighborhood phenomena.

Cali decorated Bobby through the Halloween and Christmas holidays, dressing him in the latest and greatest costumes she found at Goodwill. She even bought three other skeletons and dressed them up for the seasons, too.

"People just need something ... to make you smile," Cali says. "That's the goal."

But this year, the season for Bobby Bones will come to an early close. Cali has more important things to worry about, namely the arrival of her third child, due the first week of October.

"We won't be able to keep up with it," Cali says.

Tomorrow's costume? Buzz Lightyear. "To the weekend and beyond," Cali says with a laugh.

The last Bobby Bones costume will debut on Saturday. But he'll likely be back in action next year, Cali says.

"It's definitely something the neighbors enjoy, something my kids enjoy and I enjoy," Cali says. "It's pretty amazing for a cheap plastic skeleton from Target."

Here's a look at some of the costumes Bobby Bones wore this season.