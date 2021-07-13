Catalina’s Sports Bar and Grille, which police data shows say is a source of dozens of 911 calls over the past four-plus years — and was where four people were shot earlier this month — is selling its liquor license.

Wayne Pagan, who manages the bar with his brother Luis, said Catalina’s is being forced to sell the license.

On Tuesday — a day ahead of a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board hearing where the bar’s license is on the agenda — he called both the city and the board corrupt and in cahoots with each other.

“They’re forcing us to sell the license. The hearing really doesn’t matter … We agreed and signed off on everything,” Wayne Pagan said.

He declined to say what will happen with the license, but said he and his brothers were looking at operating Catalina’s as a bring-your-own-drinks restaurant. A third Pagan brother, Dennis, owns the bar. It opened in May 2017.

The Liquor Control Board agenda lists Catalina’s for a “conditional licensing agreement,” which is essentially a form of probation with conditions a licensee must comply with before a full license can be restored. Liquor licenses must be renewed every two years; Catalina’s license expired in February.

The bar sought a conditional license, but the PLCB opposed it, Pagan said.

Pagan accused the city of racially profiling the bar and said city officials don’t want “Blacks and Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and Dominicans — Blacks and Hispanics — downtown in the yuppie area.”

Pagan said he’s repeatedly told police about people loitering outside Catalina’s, including people the bar has banned, but that they’ve told him they can’t do anything because the sidewalk is a public space

Pagan said there were 43 incidents in which police have been called to the bar since it opened, only two of which were inside the bar.

However, according to data LNP | LancasterOnline obtained from the city, police responded to at least 220 calls to 38 and 40 West Orange Street — the two addresses associated with the bar — since it opened in 2017 until recently.

Capt. Mike Winters said many of the calls were for issues such as fights, disturbances, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

“As the local law enforcement agency in Lancaster City, we work in partnership with the (Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement) and share information that may be relevant to the enforcement or regulation of licensed establishments in the city,” Winters said in an email Friday, adding police sought help from Liquor Control Enforcement and the PLCB “long before the shooting.”

Ultimately, he said Tuesday, it’s up to the liquor control board whether to renew a license.

Pagan said the bar was being unfairly singled out, pointing out that two bars near which people had been killed remain open.

“At the Village, they murdered somebody and it’s OK to stay open. But we have fights and you want to shut us down,” he said.

Khristopher Wade, 26, of York, died at a hospital on Oct. 15, 2019, 12 days after police said he was punched and in the parking lot at The Village nightclub downtown. His death, ruled a homicide, remains unsolved.

Marcus McCain, 29, of Lancaster, was killed and his brother injured on Feb. 9, 2018, when Alexander Cruz, 38, shot them outside O’Halloran’s Irish Pub & Eatery in the city’s southwest after being asked to leave because Cruz had pulled a gun inside over what a prosecutor called a petty dispute. Cruz is serving life in prison, plus 20-40 years, after pleading guilty in February 2019 to first-degree murder, attempted homicide and related charges.

As for the July 3 shooting that injured three men and a woman, Pagan said he knows the people involved. Some had been in Catalina’s but others were not.

Police have not made any arrests but continue investigating.

The bar hasn’t been open since Saturday, Pagan said.