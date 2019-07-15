The case of a man found with two live grenades, methamphetamine and a loaded revolver in his car will go on to Lancaster County Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Melvin C. Hartman, 54, of Martic Township, was arrested after police allegedly found the objects in his car June 30 at Kendig Square in Willow Street.

"A team with the Pennsylvania State Police examined the grenades and determined they were live and could have exploded if engaged," the district attorney's office said in a news release.

During a recent preliminary hearing, District Judge William Benner ordered Hartman to be tried in county court.

Hartman remains in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $1.825 million bail. He is charged with two counts of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine and firearm offenses.

Police also found "bomb making" materials at Hartman's Nissley Lane home during a search July 3. That case is still pending, the district attorney's office said.

West Lampeter Township police filed charges. First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson is prosecuting the case.

